Mica Miller Warned Family That South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller May Kill Her, According To Sister

Despite the medical examiner revealing Mica Miller, wife of South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, died by a self-inflicted gunshot, her family isn't convinced. Her sister Sierra Francis said Mica warned her that John-Paul may killer her.

"Mica stated to me on many occasions. 'If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was JP,'" wrote Francis in an affidavit obtained by the Christian Post. "My sister also expressed to me that she was fearful that she would not make it to the divorce. And that her life would be taken from her. It is my belief, based on conversations with my sister, that she told multiple people, including other family members."

Francis said that her sister planned to divorce John-Paul."Mica forwarded a family group text message notifying us that Mr. Miller was served the divorce papers on April 25, 2024," Francis added. "On April 27, 2024, my sister, Mica A. Miller, was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound in Lumberton, North Carolina."

Meanwhile, her brother Nathaniel Francis said that John-Paul was stalking his sister. He said that Mica made several reports to the police about his behavior. "Mica made several police reports over the last few weeks of her tires being slashed. And tracking devices found on her car. In Mr. Miller's email forwarded to me, he apologizes to Mica for the tires. And causing damage to her vehicle," Nathaniel Francis wrote.

Siblings Say Mica Miller Was Afraid

He continued, "Mr. Miller's email to my sister continued to state that he was angry when Mica confided or 'put her family before' him and that made him want to hurt her. In his words 'when someone hurts me, I try to hurt them back rather than forgive.' And instead of me forgiving you...I just attack and try to cause pain.'"

Additionally, Nathaniel said that his sister was fearful for her life. He wrote, "Mica told me on numerous occasions that she feared John-Paul and just wanted to escape him." Sierra said that she spoke with Mica every couple of days and was aware of abuse on John-Paul's part.

"I know my sister to have expressed the abuse and violence against her by her husband to others including family members and members of the church congregation," she said. "Mica told me that there were people following her, keeping track of where she went. She thought that Mr. Miller hired people to follow her. Mr. Miller later confirmed this during a sermon I watched."