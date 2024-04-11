Megyn Kelly Shreds Beyoncé's Country Album And Take on "Jolene": "She's Not a Queen"

Beyoncé's album Act II: Cowboy Carter has been successful but controversial. Now, Megyn Kelly is offering her own opinion on Beyoncé and the album. She tore the album to shreds in her latest critique.

"She's not a queen - people like her music, she sings some good music, that's it, she didn't cure cancer," Kelly said. Fans frequently refer to Beyoncé as Queen B.

Kelly said that Beyoncé should have stayed in her own lane. In particular, she took issue with the idea that Beyoncé was saving or remaking country music into her own image. She said that the singer was entering a genre that's been around for a long time.

She said, "She decides to take a step into the country lane, and it's like 'country music has been remade! Remade!' Is it? We have a new player in country music. Country music has been around for a long, long time. It goes right to the heart of America. And most Americans in red states have been loving it and enjoying it before she stuck her big toe in the lane."

Kelly called Beyoncé "insecure" and also took issue with Beyoncé's take on "Jolene."

She said, "It's an interesting window into an insecure woman's heart. It's also kind of clever because she flatters 'Jolene' like it's a smart but insecure woman. Anyway, that is the story of the song. Or at least it used to be.

Megyn Kelly Isn't A Fan of Beyoncé

Beyoncé rewrote the song to turn it into a warning that no one better touch her man. Kelly took issue with the rewrite, saying that it destroyed the message of the original.

She said, "Queen Bey got her hands on the song, and God forbid she sings anything that makes her look less than all empowered with the muscle. And so she's now got to change it to 'if you come by my man, I'm basically going to beat the hell out of you.'"

She continued, "She turned 'Jolene' into her version of a bad—s, because that's what modern-day 'feminism' looks like, completely missing that the true power move is to write a song about 'Jolene' not even worrying about this. She has no worries because her man loves her and is committed to her and would never cheat."

It's safe to say that Kelly isn't the biggest Beyoncé fan. She ended up rant by saying, "She's gotta pretend she's tough, which only telegraphs top those paying attention, that she isn't. The whole thing is bass-ackwards and I object."