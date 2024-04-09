Beyoncé's Cover of "Jolene" Beats Dolly Parton's On The Charts, Outperforms The Original

Beyoncé's venture into country music may have been controversial, but it's hard not to point out that it's also been successful. In fact, Beyoncé has outperformed Dolly Parton herself on "Jolene."

Beyoncé's new version of the track landed higher than Parton's original on the charts. The singer reinvented the classic track from a plea into a warning that no one better mess with her man. Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track ended up atop the Billboard 200 chart, showing a clear sign of dominance for the singer.

Beyoncé's version of "Jolene" stands out for debuting at No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's the first version of the song to break the Top 10, something Parton couldn't even accomplish. While Parton found success on the country charts with "Jolene," it only landed at No. 60 on the same chart.

So what does that mean? Well, Beyoncé has a sure fired hit on her hands for one. The album even features a cameo by Parton referencing the song. "Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair," Parton said in reference to Beyoncé's lyrics from "Sorry." "Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same."

Parton also praised the singer. "Wow, I just heard Jolene," Parton wrote in a statement. "Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P."

Beyoncé Talks Album

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Beyoncé opened up about the album. "Innovation starts with a dream," she said. "But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy.

"Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible," she continued. "Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you. So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions."

The artist also praised her team and husband.

You all work so hard, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. [Thank you to] my husband, my rock, my best friend, I love you; [thank you to] my three beautiful children who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing. Have a beautiful night, and thank you so much.