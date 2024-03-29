Lyrics Comparison: Beyoncé Reinvents Dolly Parton's Classic "Jolene" Into An Angry Warning

Beyoncé's big splash into country music Act II: Cowboy Carter is finally here, and the singer covered a Dolly Parton classic "Jolene." But rather than just record the song as is, Beyoncé rewrote the song into something new. Both versions will be sure to have their fans. Purists will stand in Parton's corner while others may enjoy the edgier take on the song.

The first thing that becomes apparent is that Beyoncé isn't begging. The singer completely changes the meaning behind the song. In Parton's version, the narrator realizes that she is helpless to stop her man from leaving her. The song is about a relationship that's fractured due to a new woman on the scene. Hence, Parton begs the woman not to ruin her relationship.

In Beyoncé's version, Jolene is a marked woman if she crosses her. Beyoncé refuses to let a woman like Jolene ruin the family she's built, and so she's sending the song more as a warning than anything else. As such, the song takes on a more positive but also angrier tone. Jolene better watch her back.

As such, while the central hook remains mostly the same, it's pretty much a new song in a lot of ways. Beyoncé added more lyrics to each verse and completely changed them as well. Really, if you break down the lyrics below, you'll notice that only the melody and the namesake woman remain intact.

Beyoncé vs Dolly Parton's Versions

Beyonce's Version

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, don't come for my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don't take the chance because you think you can

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

You're beautiful, beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I'm a woman too

Th? games you play are nothing new

So you don't want no h?at with me, Jolene

We've been deep in love for twenty years. I raised that man — I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself. (Yeah, what?) I can easily understand.

Why you're attracted to my man

But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me).

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I'm a queen, Jolene

I'm still a Creole banjee b—ch from Louisianne (Don't try me)

Verse 2: Beyoncé]

There's a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you

'Cause I hate to have to act the fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

[Bridge: Beyoncé, Beyoncé & Choir, Choir]

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

I sleep good, happy

'Cause you can't dig up our planted seeds

I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

Good and happy

'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene

[Outro: Beyoncé & Choir]

I'ma stand by him. He gon' stand by me

(I'ma stand by her. She gon' stand by me)

I'ma stand by him. He gon' stand by me, Jolene

Dolly Parton's Version

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can.

Your beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring, your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene.

He talks about you in his sleep and there's nothing I can do to keep

From crying when he calls your name, Jolene.

But I can easily understand how you could easily take my man.

But you don't know what he means to me, Jolene.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him just because you can.

You could have your choice of men but I could never love again

He's the only one for me, Jolene

I had to have this talk with you, my happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene.

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm begging of you, please don't take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don't take him even though you can.

Jolene, Jolene, (Jolene...)