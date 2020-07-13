Matthew McConaughey's Net Worth: The Texan's Wealth is More Than 'Alright, Alright, Alright'

Matthew McConaughey might just be one of the greatest treasures we have in the Lone Star State. And easily one of the most handsome. The beloved actor and the University of Texas at Austin alumnus has become a box office favorite over the past two decades. After starring in rom coms like The Wedding Planner and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and even winning an Academy Award, what is McConaughey's net worth?

Matthew McConaughey Net Worth

Matthew David McConaughey didn't start acting until college, when he started appearing in local commercials. The Texan notoriously landed his first gig in the Richard Linklater film Dazed and Confused after approaching the casting director in a local Austin bar. Soon after he appeared in Trisha Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe" music video, and his acting career was off to the races. Soon, he was appearing in Angels in the Outfield, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation and Unsolved Mysteries.

After starring as lawyer Jake Brigance in his big break film, A Time to Kill, McConaughey officially became a leading man in Hollywood. He made his circuit through romantic comedies like Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and EdTV as well as action films like Tropic Thunder and Sahara with Steve Zahn and Penélope Cruz. Despite starring in some cheesy movies, fans loved him and McConaughey hit the A-list. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that McConaughey is worth around $120 million.

But despite that hefty net worth, McConaughey has taken on some much lower-paying projects just for art's sake. He apparently only made $200k for his lead role in Dallas Buyers Club which earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. The beloved actor has continued making his rounds of roles in feature films like The Lincoln Lawyer, Interstellar, The Wolf Of Wall Street, The Dark Tower and alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike. He's even dabbled in TV, starring in the first season of HBO's True Detective opposite Woody Harrelson.

In addition to his incredible career, his family is also very important to McConaughey. He's been married to Brazilian model Camila Alves since 2012. The couple currently lives in Austin together and has three children -- Sons Levi and Livingston, and daughter Vida.

He's also kept himself busy with work projects outside of acting. In addition to being very active with his alma mater, he's currently a member of the faculty teaching a "Script to Screen" class, he's the spokesman and creative director for Wild Turkey. He's also a partial owner of the Austin FC MLS team. McConaughey is also an ambassador for Lincoln and has starred in a series for commercials for the brand that is attributed with helping them boost sales.