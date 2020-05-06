Matthew McConaughey's Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon + More Celebrity Liquor Brands

Did you know that some of the best bourbon and tequila brands are actually owned by some of your favorite celebrities? From country music singers to famous actors, you better believe they also have a side hustle. Why not a liquor brand?

We've rounded up 10 of the best celebrity-owned liquor brands for you to try out.

1. Matthew McConaughey - Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

When you combine Wild Turkey Bourbon with Academy Award winner, Matthew McConaughey, you get Longbranch Bourbon. Throw in some Texas mesquite wood and you've got one hell of a new bourbon with that delightful smoky finish. McConaughey has even become the Wild Turkey Creative Director. Master distiller Eddie Russell has really perfected this eight-year-old Wild Turkey bourbon.

The actor told the Spirits Business about how special his new bourbon is.

"Longbranch, in its simplest form, is an extended hand, inviting a friend into your family. The branch that was extended to me from the Russells was a long one, one that reached from Kentucky to Texas and back again. I offered the Mesquite from my great state to add to their legendary Kentucky whiskey and together we made Longbranch."

2. Kenny Chesney - Blue Chair Bay Rum

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_katKUj10R/

Is there really any liquor more fitting for Kenny Chesney to own than a rum brand? What else do you need to know other than this is perfect to sip on the beach while you jam out to "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem"? Inspired by the "island lifestyle," there are 10 variations of flavored rum created with natural ingredients.

3. George Clooney - Casamigos Tequila

Actor George Clooney and successful businessman and friend Rande Gerber were both vacationing at their houses in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were enjoying sampling different tequilas together. Clooney suggested they try making their own and after a couple of years of perfecting it, Casamigos was founded in 2013. Though the brand was sold for a hefty $700 million in 2017, Clooney's name is still on the bottle.

4. Bob Dylan - Heaven's Door Whiskey

The name itself was inspired by Dylan's song "Knockin' on Heavens Door." The iron design on the bottle was actually designed by Dylan in his metalwork studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. The handcrafted whiskey is distilled in Tennessee where the brand is currently building a new distillery in downtown Nashville.

5. Ryan Reynolds - Aviation American Gin

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-xOsj1BiKI/

According to actor Ryan Renolds, who purchased the gin brand in 2018, it's the best gin out there.

"I've tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best. Also, I don't recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one."

The Aviation Gin distillery is located in Portland, Oregon.

Read More: 10 Surprising Health Benefits of Drinking Whiskey

6. George Strait - Código Tequila

There must be something about sampling the tequila down in Mexico, but that's also what inspired the country star to start his own brand. What sets apart the five variations of Codigo tequila is that it's aged in Napa Cabernet French White Oak barrels. In 2018, Strait even released the song "Codigo," inspired by his tequila.

7. Willie Nelson - Old Whiskey River

This Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is handcrafted in small batches and aged for six years in American oak barrels. Willie Nelson had input every step of the way with master distillers sending him samples while he was on the road touring. It's made from American corn, barley and rye that is grown on a family farm 100 miles from the distillery. The name is inspired by Nelson's song, "Whiskey River."

8. Darius Rucker - Backstage Southern Whiskey

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Pv8b9hyet/

The name is inspired by Rucker's tradition to raise a glass backstage before a big show with family, friends, crew and special fans to commemorate the night. While currently available in South Carolina, it's coming soon to Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia.

"That toast is an important part of our nightly routine," Rucker says. "It's really about celebrating the opportunity to make music together. And Backstage Southern Whiskey is now a part of that important ritual that we can share with fans."

9. Justin Timberlake - Sauza 901 Tequila

The former NSYNC member, solo artist and actor is also a successful entrepreneur. Sauza 901 has been making premium blue agave tequila since 2009. It even earned the gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

10. Channing Tatum - Born and Bred Vodka

The Step Up actor partnered with Grand Teton Distillery in Driggs, Idaho on his mission to make the best vodka in the country. This potato vodka is made in small batches, with a flavor that's good enough to enjoy on the rocks. Its clean taste is in part due to the Grand Teton glacier water that's used in production.

Now Watch: Country Songs About Whiskey