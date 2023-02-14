Matthew McConaughey isn't a stranger to sharing his wisdom about life. His 2020 memoir Greenlights is full of anecdotes and advice, and he often offers life mottos and encouragement on his Instagram page. On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), McConaughey posted a simple graphic that shares a big message about love.

The actor-turned-author shared the statement in the form of a text message between two people. The first message to come across the screen asks a simple question: "How should we love?" The next text offers a profound angle on love.

"Instead of chasing butterflies - plant and grow a garden that bring them to you," the text reads.

McConaughey has been sharing these quick bits of text message wisdom, which he he dubs #iMcConaughey, since at least September 2022. Each one shares a slice of advice or encouragement straight from the actor himself, and on Labor Day (Sept. 5), McConaughey shared a message about earning the rewards one deserves after working hard.

He shared another mantra about moving forward in life in October, and on December 19, he posted an interesting perspective on joy.

"What's joy to you?" the first text reads.

"The company you keep," reads the answer.

Not only does McConaughey offer wisdom in his book, Greenlights, but he released an accompanying journal in December 2021 where readers can write down their reflections and keep track of their thoughts. Greenlights was released in October 2020 and became a #1 New York Times Bestseller. The book offers a detailed look into McConaughey's upbringing, rise to stardom and personal life with the actor's reflections along the way.

McConaughey is currently prepping the release of his second book, Just Because, which will be out September 9. The book will differ from Greenlights in that it is a picture book, but it will still feature plenty of the actor's insights about life. According to the book's website, readers can expect a "soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility."