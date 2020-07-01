Matthew McConaughey has delivered some inspiring speeches throughout his career. I always think about his Best Actor Academy Awards speech for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. The 2005 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive is one of the most humble men in Hollywood. If you're ever feeling low, just read through some Matthew McConaughey quotes.

Matthew says there are three things he needs every day. "Something to look up to, something to look forward to, and someone to chase." These words have stuck with me (it's some of the best advice I've heard). Many other McConaughey fans agree. If you can apply it to your own life, go for it! Although the phrase "Alright, alright, alright," is the perfect saying for just about any situation I'm in.

Here are 10 of the best Matthew McConaughey movie quotes.

Best Matthew McConaughey Quotes + Movie Scenes

10. Mud (4/12) Movie CLIP - You Can Call Me Mud (2012) HD

Two East Texas natives were the stars of this movie. Tye Sheridan and Matthew McConaughey were the perfect duo in Mud. If you haven't seen Mud, add it to your watchlist. Two boys discover that a man (McConaughey) is living in a boat hanging in a tree.

Mud is a fugitive, but these boys and Mud become good friends.

"You can call me Mud."

9. Matthew McConaughey Strip @Magic Mike

Ladies, I think we can all agree that this is one of our favorite Matthew McConaughey moments. His striptease in Magic Mike is... I'll just say it's no surprise he was once the Sexiest Man Alive.

"Fact is, the law says you cannot touch!"

8. Best Closing statement ever (A Time to kill 1996)