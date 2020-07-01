Matthew McConaughey has delivered some inspiring speeches throughout his career. I always think about his Best Actor Academy Awards speech for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. The 2005 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive is one of the most humble men in Hollywood. If you're ever feeling low, just read through some Matthew McConaughey quotes.
Matthew says there are three things he needs every day. "Something to look up to, something to look forward to, and someone to chase." These words have stuck with me (it's some of the best advice I've heard). Many other McConaughey fans agree. If you can apply it to your own life, go for it! Although the phrase "Alright, alright, alright," is the perfect saying for just about any situation I'm in.
Here are 10 of the best Matthew McConaughey movie quotes.
Best Matthew McConaughey Quotes + Movie Scenes
10. Mud (4/12) Movie CLIP - You Can Call Me Mud (2012) HD
Two East Texas natives were the stars of this movie. Tye Sheridan and Matthew McConaughey were the perfect duo in Mud. If you haven't seen Mud, add it to your watchlist. Two boys discover that a man (McConaughey) is living in a boat hanging in a tree.
Mud is a fugitive, but these boys and Mud become good friends.
"You can call me Mud."
9. Matthew McConaughey Strip @Magic Mike
Ladies, I think we can all agree that this is one of our favorite Matthew McConaughey moments. His striptease in Magic Mike is... I'll just say it's no surprise he was once the Sexiest Man Alive.
"Fact is, the law says you cannot touch!"
8. Best Closing statement ever (A Time to kill 1996)
I know many of us love Matthew McConaughey's romantic comedies, but this role was far from that. A Time to Kill is an excellent movie. Matthew McConaughey's character defends a Black man on trial for the murder of two white men.
Definitely read the novel if you get the chance! Jake Brigance's closing statement is powerful.
7. We Are Marshall (3/5) Movie CLIP - We Cannot Lose (2006) HD
We Are Marshall follows the story of the new Marshall University football coach who has to motivate the surviving members of the Marshall University football team after a fatal airplane crash.
Get your tissues ready.
"Lay it on the line until the final whistle blows. If you do that...we cannot lose."
6. Dallas Buyers Club (7/10) Movie CLIP - Shake His Hand (2013) HD
"Shake his hand."
5. The Wedding Planner Jennifer Lopez - High Heel Stuck And Taking Off Shoe Scene
The Wedding Planner is a classic! This is the kind of feel-good movie you watch with your girls. Whether it's Mom, Grandma, or your sisters, y'all will be swooning over Matthew McConaughey.
In this scene, he saves Mary (Jennifer Lopez) from getting hit by a car. This plain, but adorable Matthew McConaughey quote made us fall in love.
"Are you okay?"
4. Bernie #3 Movie CLIP - Matthew McConaughey, Richard Linklater Movie (2012) HD
Texas director Richard Linklater and Matthew McConaughey teamed up again for Bernie. If you haven't seen it, you're missing out. The story follows the true-life murder of Marjorie Nugent.
In this scene, we get a glimpse of the local DA, Danny Buck.
Fun fact: Matthew McConaughey's mom is in Bernie.
"I call this my wheel of misfortune."
3. Interstellar - Years of Messages Scene 1080p HD
Yes, Interstellar is a long movie, but I loved every minute of it. When Cooper left earth, Murph was a child. 23 years later, we see an adult Murph crying for her dad to return to earth. "And today I'm the same age you were when you left. So it would be a real good time for you to come back."
This is the moment where I cried like a baby in the movie theater.
"Play it from the beginning."
2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (4/10) Movie CLIP - Princess Sophia (2003) HD
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the king of romantic comedies. Andie is that single journalist living in New York every girl secretly desires to be, and Ben is that ridiculously hot bachelor that's there to either help Andie run the best story of her career or of course, make her fall in love.
As she tries to weird him out, she decides to... well, name one of his body parts. It's hilarious!
"You gotta name it something hyper masculine, okay? Something like Spike, Butch, Krull the warrior king!"
1. Alright Alright Alright (Dazed and Confused)
Thank God for Richard Linklater. Dazed and Confused is one of the best coming of age films of all time. In this movie, Matthew plays David Wooderson, a 20-something-year old who still hangs out with high school students. (If you're from Texas, then you know this really happens.)
There are so many quotable scenes from this film, thanks to Parker Posey and Ben Affleck, although Wooderson steals the show. From, "It'd be a lot cooler if you did," and "Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow. You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."
Although, you already know which Matthew McConaughey quote is number one. It's not the most inspirational quote, but it's awesome.
"Alright, alright, alright."
In the Dallas Buyers Club, Ron runs into a friend. His friend doesn't seem interested in shaking Rayon's hand because she's transgender. Ron decides it's time for T.J. to put his hate aside and treat others with respect.
Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, and Jared Leto are phenomenal. Matthew's Oscar win is much deserved.