Matthew McConaughey Is Getting Spotted All Over Birmingham

The Oscar winner is in town filming his new thriller 'The Rivals Of Amziah King.'

Alright, alright, alright, Birmingham. Matthew McConaughey is in the house, and all the locals are going wild. The Oscar winner has set up shop in central Alabama for his upcoming thriller The Rivals Of Amziah King, and news outlet WVTM is reporting that folks have been seeing the Texan all over town.

In the land of "Roll Tides," McConaughey has reportedly responded to feisty fans with a "Hook Em Horns" as a nod to his beloved alma mater, The University of Texas, in his home city of Austin. In addition to stopping to take photos with fans everywhere, from in his car to restaurants around town, the True Detective star even enrolled his 10-year-old son Livingston in Nick Saban's Football Camp, clearly making his filming experience an affair for the entire McConaugey clan.

Local Anna Turner told WVTM she waited four hours to catch a glimpse of the actor as he left his Pell City set. She was able to capture a video of McConaughey smiling and giving her a "Hook Em Horns" as he drove out of the vicinity. She told reporters, "I just like his laid back vibe." We couldn't agree more.

While specific plot details of McConaughey's film remain under wraps, press releases stated that the film will be a "deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma."

McConaughey will star as the titular Amziah King, which is written and directed by Andrew Patterson (The Vast of Night). In addition, the actor has been slated to star in his own Yellowstone sequel series that will air following the remainder of Yellowstone's Season 5 episodes. Prior to the ongoing writers' strike, it was planned for a December release but it's unclear if that will still be possible.