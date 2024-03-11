Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Blend Texas and Timeless Glam at the 2024 Oscars

Countless stars are gathering in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, for the 2024 Oscars, and fan favorites Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey showed up in style.

McConaughey, who often mixes his Hollywood and Texas influences, donned a brown and black tux jacket and vest with a black bowtie and black slacks. He wore a pin, which appears to be a ribbon, on his lapel. He also accessorized with a snazzy watch and sunglasses.

The actor stood alongside his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, on the carpet. Camila stunned in a truly unique, off-the-shoulder black gown. The dress featured silver sparkles along the bust, which tied in perfectly with her glitzy, snake-themed necklace. She also wore long black gloves and silver bracelets and ring. McConaughey smiled and laughed on the carpet, while Camila looked straight ahead, allowing her outfit to shine.

McConaughey serves as an A-list presenter at Sunday night's event. Although he's not nominated this year, fans won't soon forget his Oscar win for Best Actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2014. The star gave a memorable acceptance speech, sharing a powerful anecdote about reaching one's dreams.

McConaughey has been busy in recent years, authoring two bestselling books. He published his memoir, "Greenlights," in 2020, and he released a children's book, "Just Because," in September 2023. The actor and his wife also launched their own tequila, Pantalones, in the fall of 2023. McConaughey is set to star in a yet-to-be-named "Yellowstone" spinoff.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

