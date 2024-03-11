Jodie Foster Stuns on Oscars Red Carpet in Sleek Navy With Wife Alexandra By Her Side

Jodie Foster graced the red carpet alongside her wife, Alexandra Hedison, at the 96th Academy Awards.

Foster has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Nyad" — her first Oscar nomination in nearly 30 years (ultimately, the award went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers"). She plays Bonnie Stoll in the moving Netflix biopic, the best friend, trainer and for a brief time lover, of Diana Nyad, who made a historic 110-mile nonstop swim from Florida to Cuba.

It would have been Foster's third Academy Award. She took home the Best Actress Oscar in 1989 for her role in "The Accused" and again in 1992 for "The Silence of the Lambs." She has also been nominated two other times, receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination for "Taxi Driver" in 1977 and a Best Actress nomination for "Nell" in 1995.

Foster is one of only two people to receive multiple Oscars before the age of 30. She's also the only female member of the LGBTQ community to receive two Oscars.

Foster walking the red carpet with her wife is a significant moment for the actress and the LGBTQ community at large. It's her first time attending the ceremony as publicly out — and she's there for a movie about a queer love story.

Speaking to Laverne Cox, host of the E! red carpet show, Foster said a key reason she took the role was to work with her co-star and Best Actress nominee Annette Bening. Foster wanted to "be her supporting partner—supporting abs is what I call myself," she joked, referencing her visible six-pack from "Nyad."

"The real Bonnie and Diana are extraordinary people," added Foster, who knew both of them personally even before the film began production. "Extraordinary friends, they were lovers many many years ago but they are family now."

Foster also recently starred in the gripping HBO crime drama "True Detective: Night Country," which aired its season finale last month.