Matthew McConaughey Almost Starred In One of 2022's Most Popular Shows

Before eyeing the lead role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, Matthew McConaughey nearly entered into the fungal apocalypse willingly. That's right, the Oscar winner was in talks to star as Joel in HBO's buzzy video game adaptation, The Last of Us, with the role ultimately going to Pedro Pascal.

In a June 19th appearance on Josh Horowitz' free-wheeling Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed that McConaughey was considered for the role of Joel, the gruff Texan smuggler charged with getting the teenaged Ellie across post-apocalyptic America safely.

"I can't say that it was like a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, 'Hey, here's something to talk about,'" Mazin explained, adding that Pascal was always his first choice for the role. "Pedro was on our list from the start. We were told he was unavailable, and then as we were floundering about a little bit, I got a call from [McConaughey's] agent who said, 'You know, he actually might be available.'"

Pascal received critical and audience acclaim for his performance as Joel, even winning over fans of the classic video game on which the series is based. Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey also won praise for their co-starring role as Ellie.

"Matthew McConaughey is an amazing actor," Mazin said, adding that Pascal's casting worked out perfectly for the long-anticipated adaptation. "I'm sure it would have been great but it would have been different, and I like the one that we made, so what can I say, I think it worked out."

Mazin went on to describe his first meeting with Pascal as "love at first sight":

"Normally when you send scripts to actors like this, you're lucky if you get a read within a month. I sent [the script] on a Friday, Saturday morning I get a call...he loves it, he wants to get on a Zoom," Mazin continued, adding that he and The Last of Us video game creator Neil Druckmann "had what I think was maybe the most wonderful Zoom I've ever had. I mean...just love at first sight, and [Pascal] was so immediately insightful about it."

