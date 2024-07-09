Mark Chesnutt Shares Update Following Emergency Surgery

Mark Chesnutt is sharing a heartwarming update with fans after having emergency surgery. Though the road to recovery is long, Chesnutt is already gearing up to get back on stage.

In an Instagram post, Chesnutt says he can't wait to get back on stage. He shared a clip of a crowd getting pumped at one of his songs. The singer said he's healing well and on the journey to recovery. He wrote, "There's nothin like the crowd gettin excited two notes into a song of mine! Im healing at home comfortably. But I can't wait to get back out singin with the band and the fans!"

This comes after he previously shared that he feels like he had a new heart. Chesnutt had to have a quadruple bypass following an emergency surgery.

He wrote on Facebook, "Well folks, doc says I got a new heart! I'm recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can't wait to get back to pickin' and singin' with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!"

Mark Chesnutt Cancels Shows

Unfortunately, it will be a bit before he gets back on stage. He previously canceled his shows.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," announced Mark Chesnutt. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers, and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

Fans certainly can't wait for the singer to return. One wrote, "Great to hear you're taking some you time. Take your time brother, we will be here when you venture out again! As a Beaumont Native who resides in GA, I'd love to make a trip back home and see you at Floyd's. In the meantime, cheers and God Bless!"

Another wrote, "Just take your time to heal properly! You are missed but you need to be in good health so fans can enjoy you for a long long time!!" Yet another wrote, "You are so loved Mark. Take your time and heal good. Get good rest. We will all be here for you when you're completely ready. God Bless you and your family."