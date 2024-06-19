Mark Chesnutt Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery To Save His Life

Country music icon Mark Chesnutt recently had to undergo emergency surgery. The singer was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical crisis. Chesnutt experienced issues with his heart.

Fans of course know Chesnutt for hits like "Brother Jukebox," "It's a Little Too Late" and "Goin' Through the Big D." In an Instagram post, Chesnutt's team revealed that the singer underwent a surgery. They wrote, "Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

As a result of the surgery, Chesnutt will be taking time away from performing. While Chesnutt's website hasn't reflected the recent cancelations, the artist has moved his planned show in Lake Charles for June 21 to December 13. It should give him plenty of time to recover and get better.

Mark Chesnutt Asks For Prayers

In response to the emergency, Chesnutt also released a statement. He explained that he was canceling some of his shows and also asked for prayers while he went through these difficulties.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," announced Mark Chesnutt. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers, and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

In response, several fans expressed their sympathies. One person wrote, "Prayers for a speedy and full recovery for you Mark. God bless." Another said they would pray for a full recovery, writing, "Wishing you a fast and full recovery." Yet another wrote, "Best wishes and prayers for a speedy and complete recovery for one of my top favorite country artists! Praying for you, Mark!" The singer will need time to recover, but it sounds like he's in stable condition.