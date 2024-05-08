Colt Ford Dares You To Bet Against Him After Terrifying Heart Attack

Colt Ford recently called into the Big D & Bubba Show with an update on his health status. In early April, Ford went down with a heart attack at his show in Gilbert, Arizona.

After being rushed to the ER and spending some time in the ICU, he recalled everything he could remember from the grave experience.

Ford Dives Into Haunting Details

You can see this gratitude for life when he took to Instagram to provide a more direct update for his devout fanbase. Donning a wheelchair, a hospital gown, and a hat proclaiming Ford 'The Hick,' he smiles while talking to his fans. But he also rallies the troops, assuring viewers that he will fight to make his comeback. "I got my a** out of bed and, with the help of some wonderful nurses, got in a wheelchair. They brought me outside so I could feel a little sun on my face. First time in a long time... it feels good. I still got a long way to go, but if you think I ain't coming back... bet against me. See what happens," he tells fans and doubters alike.

The grizzled country-rap star reveals to Big D and Bubba the extent to which the heart attack ravaged him. "It's just been a traumatic, crazy experience, guys. I don't even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix," Ford tells the hosts and audience.

What he could recall was those who helped him to the hospital to recover and tell these stories. He specifically credits his band and country rocker Brantley Gilbert for stepping in and assuring he was given the proper care. "I died three times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me... they came out to check on me, and then all of a sudden they were like, 'Oh God,' and then that is when all hell broke loose," he details.

Additionally, Colt Ford details what the doctors told him, a sobering reminder how close we were to losing him. "This Mayo Clinic out here in Phoenix, if it was going to happen, God could not have had me in a better place. The big doc out here said, 'I wouldn't give me 1%, but I give you 0.1% that you'd survive.'" The singer thanks Brantley Gilbert for saving his life.