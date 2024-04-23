Colt Ford Says Brantley Gilbert Saved His Life After Heart Attack

Colt Ford is opening about his scary heart attack the suffered earlier this month. Ford had a heart attack after playing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Speaking with the Big D & Bubba radio show, Ford revealed that he's still in the hospital on the mend. He's thankful to still be here after clinically dying several times.

"It's just been a traumatic, crazy experience, guys. I don't even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix," he said. Ford said he had just texted his fiancée that he loved her that he had the heart attack. He ended up dying.

He said, "I died three times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me...they came out to check on me, and then all of a sudden they were like, 'Oh God,' and then that is when all hell broke loose."

In particular, Ford praised Brantley Gilbert for being there and saving his life. The singer went into emergency mode coordinating with others to get Ford help. Ford said Gilbert told emergency crews,"I don't care what you got to do, get him to the other hospital, ASAP." Ford ended up needing several stents.

"I had so much trauma in my body and my heart, I had to have three stents put in," Ford shared.

Colt Ford Thankful To Be Alive

The singer was also thankful to the doctors that saved his life. He said the "Lord had more for (him) to do." Ford ended up in a coma after the attack. He didn't wake up until seven days after his heart attack. He said, "This Mayo Clinic out here in Phoenix, if it was going to happen, God could not have had me in a better place. The big doc out here said, 'I wouldn't give me 1%, but I give you 0.1% that you'd survive."

In the days following Ford's heart attack, several of his friends kept fans up to date on how he was doing. For instance, Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer said that Ford's prognosis took a turn for the better. "Hey everybody. News keeps getting better on @coltford," he posted on X. "All the prayers are appreciated and working. Odds of survival were grim. Now ... He's making great progress and doing better by the minute. Please keep Colt and his family in your prayers."

Meanwhile, Mike Flaskey, the CEO of Mike Flaskey Entertainment, also said Ford's recovery was a miracle. "With permission, I am posting some positive news about our beloved @coltford!" Flaskey posted. "He's awake and talking, after being incapacitated for 7 days from a life-threatening health issue after his last show. God has worked a miracle, and we need those prayers to continue for a full recovery!"