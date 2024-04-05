Colt Ford In Critical Care Due To Heart Attack After Performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

Colt Ford is in the ICU following a heart attack. The country icon reportedly experienced the attack following a concert in Gilbert, Arizona. Ford was performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Ford's current condition is unknown. He's at Banner Desert Medical Center's intensive care unit in Mesa. We'll update you as we get more information about Ford and his health crisis. It's not been the first time that Ford has had issues with his health. In previously, he battled eye cancer, which he successfully beat. However, in 2022, doctors diagnosed Ford with an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis. The disease affects the eyes, muscles, and face.

"It hadn't really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye," Ford told Taste of Country in May 2023. "I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I'd see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp."

Colt Ford on Career

Ford has often zigged where other people have zagged throughout his career. In an interview with Billboard, Ford said it took an amount of arm twisting from Eric Church to release a best of album. He told the outlet, "It didn't make any sense to me. I fought the idea for a while, but I remember something that Eric Church said to me: 'The numbers say you've had a bunch of hit songs based on the sales and the number of downloads."

He continued, "It just doesn't show up on the singles chart.' Believe me, I'd be lying if I told you I didn't want to be on that chart. I do. I feel like I've earned the right to be on that chart. I'd love to get that moment to thank those fans and every single person that has believed in me. They stuck their neck out because I was different, and they told people about me. That's why I would like to win one, as well as for my family."

Ford was ecstatic when his album Declaration of Independence topped the Country Albums chart. Ford has continued to march to the beat of his own drum.

He told the outlet, "It was amazing. It showed to me that the people were responding, because they were doing so with their dollars — which is the realest thing there is. I had been so busy when the record came out. I woke up to 40 missed calls and texts. But the normal side of me, I was blown away. But I didn't go running around saying, 'Look what I did!' I just thanked God for giving me the chance to do it and the fans who made it happen. I was so humbled by that. It just made me want to go back and do it again."