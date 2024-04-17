Colt Ford Cancels Summer Tour Following Heart Attack — Here's What You Should Do If You Have A Ticket

It's been an understandably rough time for Colt Ford. The musician suffered a heart attack after playing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. Fortunately, Ford is on the mend and recovering. However, he won't be performing for some time, so he's canceling his summer shows.

In total, there are 26 shows affected by the cancelation from April to the end of August. Ford's team decided to nix the shows for obvious reasons. While the singer survived his health crisis, he still has a long ways to go as far as recovery goes. Physically, Ford would be unable to play the shows, so fans can understand the cancellation.

How To Get A Refund

So what do you do if you bought a ticket to one of the canceled shows? Are you just out the money? Ford's team made it clear that they are honoring refunds for any of the canceled dates. You should contact the service you used to buy the ticket such as Ticketmaster.

The only real issue I see is if you purchased the ticket from a reseller. However, according to the Ticketmaster website, they will offer a refund on resold tickets if the concert is canceled. You may have to jump through a few extra hoops. But let us know if you can't get a refund.

Likewise, you can also hold onto your ticket. Ford's team said any previously purchased ticket will be honored for to be announced rescheduled concert dates.

Colt Ford Focuses On Recovery

Ford's family is asking for privacy as the singer focuses on recovery. "At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers," his team said in a statement. Ford reportedly felt no symptoms prior to the heart attack and appeared to be in good health during his performance prior.

Several of Ford's friends have kept fans updated on his progress. Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer said things got scary for a bit.

"Hey everybody. News keeps getting better on @coltford," he posted on X. "All the prayers are appreciated and working. Odds of survival were grim. Now ... He's making great progress and doing better by the minute. Please keep Colt and his family in your prayers."

Mike Flaskey, the CEO of Mike Flaskey Entertainment, also shared some positive news.

"With permission, I am posting some positive news about our beloved @coltford!" Flaskey posted. "He's awake and talking, after being incapacitated for 7 days from a life-threatening health issue after his last show. God has worked a miracle, and we need those prayers to continue for a full recovery!"