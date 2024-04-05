Colt Ford Rep Offers Update On Singer's Condition Following Heart Attack

Colt Ford is in intensive care after having a heart attack. The singer/rapper was performing Mesa, Arizona at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row. After the show, Ford experienced the heart attack and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Now, Ford's representatives are giving an update on the artist's health. Currently, Ford is still in ICU at Baner Desert Medical Center where medical staff is treating him. "At this time, all I can really share is that he's in stable but critical condition," Ford's representative told NBC News.

It appears the artist has a ways to go to recovery. Many of his fans took to social media to wish Ford well in his recovery. They offered prayers for quick healing. Commenting on Ford's last post, one person wrote, "Prayers for quick healing and that God put the right doctors in care of you."

Another wrote, "Sending many prayers your way Colt ." Still another wrote, "Sending many love prayers to you Colt Ford. May the good lord heal you and make you well. " One person wrote, "I hope you are doing well and will recover soon. God be with you and your family."

Colt Ford Talked Health Issue

It's not the first time that Ford has experienced health issues. In addition to battling eye cancer, Ford has also dealt with the effects of Myasthenia Gravis. The autoimmune disease has no cure and has severely affected his vision as a result.

"It hadn't really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye," Ford told Taste of Country in May 2023. "I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I'd see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp."

For was in the middle of a tour with plans to perform at Primm, Nevada, on April 5. Unfortunately, that looks like it will no longer be the case as the musician will need plenty of time to recover. Ford recently released the single "Beers Back" in March. His last album Must Be The Country came last year.