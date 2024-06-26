Mark Chesnutt Gives Health Update Following Emergency Surgery: "I Got A New Heart"

Mark Chesnutt is offering a health update after having emergency surgery and canceling his concert dates. The country singer revealed that the surgery went well.

Chesnutt needed emergency surgery due to a heart condition. He previously had some health issues last year. Well, according to the singer, the heart condition was fairly serious. So serious, that Chesnutt needed a quadruple bypass.

He wrote on Facebook, "Well folks, doc says I got a new heart! I'm recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can't wait to get back to pickin' and singin' with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!"

In response, fans were glad that the singer was doing well. One wrote, "Great to hear Mark. I was really worried hearing you were taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. So glad to hear you are doing well. Rest up and get ready to do more shows when you are up to it."

Another wrote, "Mark my friend I'm sorry too hear that you had surgery. Hope all is going well love you man!!!" Yet another wrote, "So thankful you are doing so good, God is Faithful.We can't wait to see you again We was at your last concert at Sugar Creek Casino it was an amazing show.. May God Bless you on your road ahead with Peace, Joy, good health and all the Love your new heart can hold.."

Mark Chesnutt Has Emergency Surgery

Previously, Chesnutt's team revealed that he needed emergency surgery after experiencing a heart-related issue. They wrote, "Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

Chesnutt also left a comment for fans as as well.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," announced Mark Chesnutt. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers, and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."