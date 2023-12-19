It appears Maren Morris' marriage to Ryan Hurd is officially over. The singer recently shared a clip to her TikTok account in which she sings Tammy Wynette's "D-I-V-O-R-C-E." Morris leaves no confusion about where she and Hurd are in the divorce process, as she only sings the first line of the song's chorus, "Our D-I-V-O-R-C-E becomes final today."

That wasn't the only part of the clip that shared Morris' thoughts on the matter, however. The video was stitched to a clip from another creator, who shared a video of a groom telling his bride, "I promise to smack that a— every chance I get," during their marriage vows. The original video featured also featured a humorous caption: "I would have been a runaway bride."

Fans were clearly entertained by Morris' video, with many laughing or cheering her on in the comments. One fans said it was "the BEST response," while another told the singer, "[you] deserve to be treated like the QUEEN you are."

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd, her husband of five years, on Oct. 2. She cited "irreconcilable differences."

In an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM earlier this month, Morris described her divorce as still "ongoing." She also told the radio host she won't be stepping out into the dating world quite yet.

"I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet," she said of the prospect of dating. "But I'm writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

Hurd has yet to comment on the divorce publicly, but he has been active on social media as of late. On Dec. 3, he shared photos from a Bahamas vacation. Later in the month, he posted pics from a trip to Wyoming where he spent time with fellow artist Bailey Zimmerman, among others.

Morris and Hurd married on March 24, 2018, after dating for more than two years. The two met while working as songwriters prior to Morris' breakout hit single "My Church." They were specifically writing Tim McGraw's "Last Turn Home" on the day they met. They share one child together — a son named Hayes — who was born in March 2020.