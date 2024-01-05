Hallmark Star Marcus Rosner Makes Romance Movies with His Producer Wife

Canadian actor Marcus Rosner, known for portraying romantic leads in several prominent Hallmark movies like "Notes of Autumn" and "Flipping Christmas," has maintained an aura of mystery around his own love life. Even though he typically plays terribly charming romantic interests on-screen, he only hinted at his real-life romance in a 2017 Instagram post. Given how little he shares about his personal life, it's been difficult for fans to keep up with what's going on in terms of who he's been interested in or who he's dating.

The answer is that wedding bells have already rang for Rosner. He's been married, in fact, since December 2021 to producer Ali Kroeker, who's worked with her husband on projects like "Team Bride" and "Finding Mr. Right," both of which star Rosner. Interestingly enough, that means the pair have worked together to make movies since before we knew who she was!

Their story is a simple one. Once, Rosner was trying hard to keep this information quite the secret, as he once shared his deep feelings for his "beautiful, intelligent girlfriend" while keeping her anonymous. Even in other posts, he playfully obscured her face with cartoon stickers to keep the secret.

While their relationship was enigmatic at first, it had a long history. Rosner's 2019 Valentine's Day tribute revealed he first saw Kroeker when he was 12 years old, but only worked up the nerve to talk to her a decade later. That year, he decided to ask for Kroeker's hand in marriage.

This lucky pairing eventually evolved into a collaborative professional relationship when Rosner joined Northern Gateway Films. Kroeker later joined the production team herself, working together on several of Rosner's projects.

Now, this husband and wife team enjoys the convenience of using their talents to work on movies together. They're in love and both in their element. And they've probably also made several productions you love. Next time you're watching one of the movies Rosner starred in, remember that it's very possible his wife was working with him behind the scenes.