This Map Shows the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

Halloween is almost upon us, which means we'll all be heading to the store to stock up on delicious candy to delight our neighborhood trick-or-treaters. No one wants to be the house giving out the yucky candy. But, what is the best sweet treat in your home state? If you've ever wondered what most of your fellow neighbors enjoy, it seems we now have the answer.

Instacart put together a special study to find out what the favorite Halloween candy was in every state, and let's just say some of these are shocking. I never thought Twizzlers would take the lead for most states. The company surveyed 2,063 Americans through The Harris Poll, showing nearly 3 in 4 Americans (73%) celebrate Halloween. Among those who do celebrate, more than half stated that candy was more important to them than costumes! Shocker, but hey, I totally get it, candy is candy. So much so that the company shared that last year, consumers purchased more than a whopping 2.5 million pounds of candy in the lead-up to Halloween.

According to Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's Trend Expert, "With candy at the center of Halloween festivities, it should come as no surprise that 43% of all candy purchases in October take place during the last week of the month according to Instacart data." She continued, "What's actually spooky is that October 31st is the peak day for Halloween candy purchases as many households scramble to get ready for trick-or-treaters. Luckily Instacart can deliver Halloween candy in as fast as 30 minutes if you find yourself in a scary pinch!"

Instacart actually found some very interesting information when it came to what candy people preferred. For example, the two top most popular Halloween candies in the US are Peanut M&M's and regular M&Ms, this in terms of what is sold via Instacart. Six of the top candies were indeed chocolate, making it known that Americans have quite a sweet tooth for cacao. We have Reese's Peanut butter Cups in 3rd place followed by the delicious Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Snickers and Kit Kats.

Something that I was personally disappointed about was people's hate for candy corn! The company found that the candy took the 8th spot in terms of popularity. Yes, unfortunately, the survey revealed that nearly 1 in 4 Americans believe Candy Corn is the worst Halloween candy! Which is pretty ironic since candy corn is heavily associated with the holiday.

So what is you're state's favorite Halloween candy? Check out the list below! Are you team Red Vine or Twizzlers?

The Most Popular Halloween Candy by State, According to Instacart

Alabama - Starburst

Alaska - Red Vines

Arizona - Red Vines

Arkansas - Candy Corn

California - Red Vines

Colorado - Candy Corn

Connecticut - Twizzlers

Delaware - Swedish Fish

Florida - York Peppermint Patty

Georgia - Starburst

Hawaii - Red Vines

Idaho - Red Vines

Illinois - Twizzlers

Indiana - Twizzlers

Iowa - Twizzlers

Kansas - Candy Corn

Kentucky - Candy Corn

Louisiana - Life Savers

Maine - Swedish Fish

Maryland - Twizzlers

Massachusetts - Swedish Fish

Michigan - Twizzlers

Minnesota - Twizzlers

Mississippi - Candy Corn

Missouri - Twizzlers

Montana - Red Vines

Nebraska - M&M's

Nevada - Red Vines

New Hampshire - Swedish Fish

New Jersey - Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

New Mexico - Werther's Original

New York - Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates

North Carolina - Candy Corn

North Dakota - Twizzlers

Ohio - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Oklahoma - Snickers

Oregon - Red Vines

Pennsylvania - Swedish Fish

Rhode Island - Swedish Fish

South Carolina - Life Savers

South Dakota - Skittles

Tennessee - Candy Corn

Texas - Sour Patch Kids

Utah - Swedish Fish

Vermont - York Peppermint Patty

Virginia - Candy Corn

Washington - Red Vines

Washington, D.C. - Lindt Truffles

West Virginia - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Wisconsin - Twizzlers

