Mandisa's Father Says Late 'American Idol' Finalist and Gospel Singer Collapsed At Her Home And Couldn't Call For Help

Mandisa's passing shocked both American Idol fans and gospel music fans. Now, her father is opening up about the late singer's final moments.

Speaking at his daughter's memorial service at Brentwood Baptist Church, John Hundley said he's learned new information about her passing. He said that authorities still aren't ready to release the exact cause of death, but he had more insight into her final moments.

"But here's what I think happened," he said. "Mandisa fell down in her bedroom. They found her on the floor. If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It's clear that's where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes. On the right side of the bed, front, was this nightstand. I found her phone on the right side of the bed. There was no way for Mandisa to get around the bed, go out there and get a phone to call for help."

Additionally, Mandisa's father insisted that his daughter didn't die from suicide. He said that she had been struggling in the past few days from illness and was recovering at the time of her passing.

Mandisa's Father Says Singer Battled Illness