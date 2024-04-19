'American Idol' Finalist And Grammy Winner Mandisa Dies At 47

It's a sad day for American Idol fans. American Idol alum Mandisa has passed away. The singer was 47-year-old and captivated audiences with her powerful voice.

WKRN reports that authorities found Mandisa dead at her home in Nashville. Heralding from California, Mandisa Hundley moved to Music City where she fostered a career in Christian music. In response to her passing, Christian rock radio station K-Love shared a statement thanking her for her contribution to the genre. Mandisa had a specialness to her voice that couldn't be replicated.

"Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity,' Christian radio station K-Love said in a statement.

In a statement on her death, the radio station also asked for privacy for Mandisa's family as they go through this difficult time. They asked for prayers for healing. They wrote, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

'American Idol' Alum Remembered

Studying Jazz at American River College in Sacramento and music at Fisk University in Tennessee, Mandisa made a name for herself when she appeared on TV. The musician made it all the way to ninth place on Season 5 of American Idol. While her Idol dreams may have ended, Mandisa continued to pursue her music.

In fact, she ended up being nominated for multiple GRAMMY Awards and Dove Awards for her Christian music. She also won the K-LOVE Fan Award twice. Her 2013 album Overcomer won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. K-LOVE remembered the singer and how she had a very kind soul.

"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," said David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer. "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us."