Katy Perry Reveals Who She Wants To Replace Her On 'American Idol'

American Idol still hasn't announced who is going to replace Katy Perry at the end of this season, but the judge has her pick. Perry would want Jelly Roll to take over the judge's chair.

I mean it makes sense, right? Jelly Roll recently made a guest appearance on the show, earning Perry's approval in the process. Additionally, Jelly Roll's whole motto is about redemption and encouraging the next generation of musicians. In my opinion, he's sort of been auditioning for the role already without meaning to. But let's hear what Perry has to say.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry told E! News. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

From their time interacting, Perry realized that Jelly Roll would be an excellent replacement for her on the show. So she's throwing her support behind the artist to take her spot. "So I love him," she said. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Katy Perry Supports Jelly Roll

Fans agree and have already started campaigning for Jelly Roll to take the chair at the judge's table. He impressed many with his small role on the show. Whether it's Jelly Roll or someone else, Perry said they need to speak their minds and tell the truth. "I want a truth teller," she added. "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

The singer also took the time to reflect on her own experience on the show. She appreciated that she could see an artist improve and find confidence in themselves. She said, "I get to experience the humanity of people and the growth of people in real-time. I get to see personal growth, kind of like a proud therapist of sorts...It just makes me feel super proud of the work that we get to do and what American Idol stands for these days."

However, she recognized the hate she got online for speaking her opinion, so she's not necessarily going to miss that. She said, "Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a B-I-T-C-...so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition."