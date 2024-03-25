Luke Bryan May Have Found the Most Adorable Replacement for Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Who needs Katy Perry anyway? Country singer Luke Bryan may have found the most adorable replacement judge for American Idol. That's right, Bryan's dog Choc is making his television debut. He's already claimed Perry's spot at the judges' table as well.

Fellow judge Lionel Richie deadpanned that Perry had "really changed" upon discovering the pooch. Well, if Choc doesn't make it as a judge, he could easily be a contestant. The dog is very quick at sniffing out and fetching a golden ticket. Perhaps, he can be the show's mascot moving forward.

Katy Perry Is Leaving 'American Idol'

Choc holds a special place in Bryan's heart, but the country singer has plenty of animals, mostly farm animals. Bryan previously talked about the overload of animals on his property. Sometimes, it feels like a new animal shows up almost daily.

"A new animal shows up, like, every day," Bryan said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "We have donkeys, pot-bellied pigs, pet turkeys ... it goes on and on and on. Llamas, miniature goats. All this miniature stuff. I told my accountant, 'Whatever you do, never let me see the bill for all these animals. I'll be done."

Bryan and Richie will of course be with another American Idol judge next season. Perry announced that she's leaving the show to focus on her music career."I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music," Perry previously said. "It's going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies.... Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan."

The news almost made Richie crash his car when he heard it.

"It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it. My phone blew up," Richie said. "You have to take some time and actually be an artist." As for the actually replacement, Richie said that he doesn't know who the judge is going to be. The show is keeping it a guarded secret. "They're keeping tight-lipped, because I don't even know. But it's gonna be really interesting," he said.

"No, we didn't know about it, but it makes sense," he continued. "In other words: The reason I love coming on the show with you and the reason I'm doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I've done."