'American Idol' Is Paying Special Tribute To Late Singer Mandisa

American Idol is planning a special tribute to late gospel singer and former contestant Mandisa. The show took a moment last week to announce a special tribute to the singer, which will air on Monday's episode.

Host Ryan Seacrest said, "We wanted to take a moment to honor a dear member of the American Idol family we sadly lost this week — Mandisa. She was an inspiration during her time here on the show and beyond. We're going to celebrate her next week with a very special musical tribute. Our hearts go out to her family and all of those like us who call use a friend."

Likewise, the show made a statement about Mandisa and her contribution to the industry. "Mandisa was an adored icon on American Idol and in the music industry," the show said in a statement. "She had become a platinum-selling artist and had won several Grammys for her music. Her passing has left everyone on the show heartbroken, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family."

The radio station K-LOVE announced her passing in a statement. Authorities found Mandisa deceased at her Tennessee home. She was 47-years-old. The exact cause of death hasn't been revealed at this time. They wrote, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Tributes For 'American Idol' Singer

"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," said David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer. "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us."

Additionally, two tributes were held for Mandisa in Tennessee. Caarne White, Mandisa's good friend, led a tribute at their alma mater Fisk University. "This is a Fisk friends and family event, where we are opening our doors to our student body, faculty, staff and alumni," White told The Tennessean. "It will be a lot of music, because that's what we do at Fisk. There will be tributes to Mandisa, a lot of good memories and maybe some tears. We just wanted it to be open community time to share in the music and the personality of Mandisa."