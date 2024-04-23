Tennessee Police Don't Expect Foul Play In Death of 'American Idol' Finalist Mandisa

Tennessee police are still investigating the death of American Idol finalist and Grammy winner Mandisa. The singer died at her Nashville home.

Speaking with The Tennessean, Franklin Police Department representatives said that police don't suspect that Mandisa was a victim of foul play. However, they still haven't concluded the exact cause of death. Authorities came to Mandisa's home after she was discovered deceased there. The 47-year-old died quite suddenly, shocking both her fans and colleagues.

Police don't suspect any criminal activity at play.

"At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity," said police spokesperson Max Winitz. "The Franklin Police Department send its condolences to Hundley's family, friends, and fans." Police will update with a cause of death in the coming days and weeks.

In response to her death, her official Facebook account confirmed her passing with a tribute to her legacy. They wrote, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Mandisa Remembered

They continued, "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world. She wrote this song for a dear friend who had passed in 2017. Her own words say it best."

In response to her passing, they shared this from the singer:

"I'm already home

You've got to lay it down

'cause Jesus holds me now—

And I am not alone" Likewise, Mandisa's colleagues at the Christian rock radio station K-Love shared their own condolences to the singer. In a tribute, the station reflected on what the singer meant to the genre and the legacy she carved out.

"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," said David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer. "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us."