Most people know Luke Grimes from his starring role on the TV show Yellowstone. His break out role as Kayce Dutton has turned him into a household name among passionate Yellowstone fans who have watched the popular series closely for four seasons. Grimes has brought a grounded stoicism to Kayce that has helped him hold his own among an array of incredibly talented actors from Oscar winner Kevin Costner to British actress Kelly Reilly who was trained on the stage. Not to mention Cole Hauser, who literally comes from Hollywood royalty.

Like many other aspiring actors in Hollywood, Grimes slowly built up his resume over time. He started with bit parts in horror films and TV shows here and there before finally getting the attention he deserved to play in the big leagues. From Oscar nominated films to Yellowstone, we can't wait to see what Grimes does next. Here's a trip down memory lane to see one of our Yellowstone stars over the course of his career.

2004 - Mean Girls premiere

Just two years after graduating high school in Dayton, Ohio, Grimes moved to New York City to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. This was just two years after he arrived in NYC so he was most likely still a student when he hit up the premiere of the high school comedy Mean Girls.

2006 - All the Boys Love Mandy Lane

In his first movie, Grimes appeared as Jake, a popular student who gets terrorized with a group of his friends in this high school slasher.

2008 -The Assassination Of A High School President

Grimes' third film role ever set him up opposite Bruce Willis and Mischa Barton in this high school dark comedy.

2010 - Cannes Film Festival

In 2010, Grimes landed a small but memorable role in the Ellen Barkin film Shit Year. He appeared as 22-year-old actor Harvey, who had recently had an affair with retired actress Colleen West (Barkin).

2013 - GQ Event

In 2013, Grimes landed the recurring role of James Kent on season 6 of HBO's vampire drama True Blood. It was short lived though because he was replaced by another actor in season 7.

2014 - American Sniper premiere

One of Grimes' first major roles was appearing as Marc Lee in Clint Eastwood's American Sniper. The film is an adaptation of Chris Kyle's memoir about his experience being the deadliest sniper in the U.S. Military. Marc Lee was the first Navy SEAL to lose his life in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

2016 - The Magnificent Seven

The remake of the classic western film The Magnificent Seven was star studded to say the least...Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke? Yes, please. You might have missed it, but it was Luke Grimes who played the smaller role of Teddy Q, one of the people who hires the Seven to protect the frontier town of Rose Creek.

2017 - Fifty Shades Darker premiere

Grimes appeared in this sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey as well as its third film Fifty Shades Freed. He played the role of Elliot Grey, the brother of the main character. This same year he also starred in the Netflix film El Camino Christmas.

2018 - Yellowstone premiere

Grimes and all of his Yellowstone costars hit the red carpet for the series premiere event --Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, and Dave Annable (the short lived Lee Dutton) were all there as well as creator Taylor Sheridan. Grimes has been starring on the Paramount Network drama series since Day 1 and we've gotta say...we're all big fans of Kayce Dutton.

2020 - Yellowstone

For four seasons we've seen Grimes star as Kayce Dutton on the popular modern western. He has a complicated relationship with his father John (Kevin Costner) but tries to do whatever he has to in order to protect his wife Monica and their son Tate. He's the youngest of all the adult Dutton children and Grimes really does a phenomenal job playing the complicated character.

2022 - ACM Awards

Grimes and his Yellowstone leading lady Kelsey Asbille made an appearance at one of country music's biggest evenings to present an award. It's safe to say there were some major Yellowstone fans among the country stars who were excited to meet Kayce and Monica in person.

