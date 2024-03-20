Luke Grimes Said Country Music Inspired Him to Join 'Yellowstone'

Luke Grimes may be known for Yellowstone these days, but with the actor-turned-artist getting serious about music, that's bound to change. In fact, Grimes said one of the reasons he joined Yellowstone in the first place was because of country music.

In an interview with Holler, Grimes said that country music appealed to him. According to the actor, music is the heart of Yellowstone and what he connected with on a personal level.

"I would say the reason I'm on Yellowstone is because I've always listened to that kind of thing. Not that I grew up a cowboy - that's not the case, I had to learn all that. But the kind of music on the show is the kind of music I've always loved and gravitated towards and tried to make myself. Taylor Sheridan is a really keen guy, and he understood that it would be easier to hire someone who sort of already understood the heart and soul of this American story, rather than try to teach them."

It's safe to say that Grimes and Sheridan share similar musical tastes. But will Grimes' own music be featuring in the final episodes of the show? Grimes still doesn't know, but he is optimistic about his chances.

"Taylor writes to the music, and he is better versed in country and Americana than just about anybody. All the time he's showing me stuff I haven't heard yet, and that's how he writes his show. I think that's why music is such a big part of the heart and soul of Yellowstone. I don't know if any more of my stuff will be in there," he said.

Luke Grimes Talks 'Yellowstone' Music

Grimes also explained the way that Sheridan operates when it comes to selecting music. He said the Yellowstone creator knows what he likes and also what he doesn't like.

He continued, "The way it worked last time is I sent him an iPhone work tape of 'No Horse To Ride', and he just said, 'Hey, that's great!' Then all of a sudden, I was getting a call that I needed to sign something because they were going to put it in the show. No-one's going to talk that guy into anything. If he likes it, he likes it. If he doesn't, he doesn't. So, yeah, I hope [my music is in the next season] - I'd love it to be."

As for his own music career, it's progressed more than he ever dreamed possible. Grimes explained that it happened due to some connections in the industry. He said, "It was a manager, Matt Graham, who called me out of the blue. He'd heard through some friends I have in the industry that I write and play music. There was some sort of crazy game of telephone, then I get a call and he said, 'I work in country music. Would you really like to try it?' He basically said, 'I think I could get you a record deal'.