Cole Hauser's Late Mother Was Happy For 'Yellowstone' Star's Success in Heartfelt Final Posts

It's been a hard week for Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who announced his mother Cass Sperling Warner had passed away. In social media posts, it was clear the love shared between mother and son. In her final Instagram posts, Warner shared how excited she was for her son's success as both a father and actor.

In one post, she shared an image of Hauser smiling with a glass of champagne. She captioned the image, "Look at these full of life, good lookin people I get to call 'my family,' 'my offspring,' 'my pride and joy!' The value of being 'a mom' is really one of my favorite uses of my time and life! Seeing what they're creating on their journeys is priceless and so exciting!"

In another, she celebrated her grandchildren, sharing an image of her grandsons. She wrote, "Can you hear we have the future! Good souls coming up the line. So very proud of them—Ryland and Colt. They well-done job by Mr. Cole and sweet Cynthia!"

'Yellowstone' Fans Offer Thoughts and Prayers to Cole Hauser

In his own Instagram post late last week, Hauser shared with fans that his mother had passed. He shared an image of the two on a horse together. In a touching tribute to his mother, he reflected on her kindness and support through the years. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now."

In response to the news, several fans offered their condolences. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's wife wrote to Hauser, "Sending our love and condolences." Several celebrities such as Jason Momoa and Octavia Spencer also shared their thoughts and prayers. Yellowstone photographer Emerson Miller wrote, "Sending you and your family so much love, Cole. She raised a beautiful man with a heart full of love and kindness."

Other fans also offered condolences as well. One person wrote, "So sorry for your loss. I lost my mom when I was 29. It doesn't matter what age you lose them, the loss of a mom is an especially difficult kind of hurt. God Bless you and your family during this time."

Another commented, "Awe prayers are with you and yours ? Death is always the most difficult for the living isn't it? Hug your family a bunch!"