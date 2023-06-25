Luke Combs Look-Alike Fools Crowd at St. Louis Show

It's not uncommon to see men at country concerts — or anywhere in public, really — that've adopted elements of Luke Combs' everyday people look. Indeed, hats comparable to the few in Combs' wardrobe and his signature PFG button-ups have become standard wear for beer-chugging, beard-sporting dudes.

Yet few look as much like Combs as one concert-goer at the St. Louis, Mo. tour stop of the hitmaker's ambitious World Tour. Our unnamed look-alike doesn't simply wear a Combs-esque outfit. He's the same body type, sports a near-identical beard and even pulls off the singer's posture.

Understandably, the guy caught a lot of attention while going down the steps at Busch Stadium during Lainey Wilson's set. Fans not holding up their phones with both hands applauded what they assumed was Combs — though the lack of security should've been a dead giveaway. He even got high-fives by those with end-of-the-row seats as if he was making a pro wrestling entrance.

A viral TikTok clip posted by Michael Antonio shows the Luke-alike's face long enough for it to be clear that he's not Combs. However, the resemblance is uncanny enough that it's hard to blame excited fans for the mixup. After all, clues that it's not Combs wouldn't stand out from several feet away.

"As I was the one leading him down, I promise that's not Luke Combs," commented a TikTok user named Luke, who's apparently the usher in front of the attention-grabbing party of two.

Another commenter joked that there were at least 10 look-alikes in attendance at the June 16 concert.

Wilson is currently on the road with Combs for his World Tour. She joins Combs onstage nightly to duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory," which originally featured Combs and Miranda Lambert.