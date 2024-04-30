Luke Bryan wants to team up with Blake Shelton for a TV show and has already begun pitching his ideas. The American Idol judge noticed the success of Shelton's Barmageddon show. He wants to do a similar show, perhaps a spin-off.

Speaking with People, Shelton said that Bryan pitched him on a spinoff called Farmageddon. "He's got a lot of stupid ideas, but he's got a lot of ideas," Shelton joked. "He's constantly trying to come up with what's next. That's why he's been so successful, because he never stops thinking and stuff. Eventually, he hits on something."

However, fans shouldn't get too excited. From the sounds of things, Shelton isn't interested in taking Bryan up on his offer. In fact, Shelton said that "TV stuff is behind [him]." He's much more focused on his music career. Besides, Shelton and Bryan may be too much ego for one television show. The two have had something of a playful feud for years now. Bryan once intentionally performed a bad cover of Shelton's song "Home" for instance.

"Well, that's a Michael Bublè song that Blake stole," Bryan joked, according to MusicMayhemMagazine.com, singing wrong lyrics. "I don't know Blake's s***; y'all sing it," he continued. 'I don't know two Blake Shelton songs... Oh, what's a good Blake Shelton song? There isn't one!"

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan

Meanwhile, both Shelton and Bryan have been in a bit of rivalry over their respective bars Ole Red and 32 Bridge. Shelton prohibits anyone from wearing Bryan's merchandise in his bar. The two have even criticized each other over farming. So perhaps, that show would be appropriate after all. Come on Blake, make it happen!

"He's pretend farming," Bryan said of Shelton on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show. "I mean, he's just putting out like wild grasses — stuff that literally will grow on Mars. I'm actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I'm not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake's farming earthworms and stuff."

However, Bryan does thank Shelton for inspiring him to join American Idol. "You said, 'Do it,' I said, 'Heck yeah, I'm going to do it.' Man, it was like you told me," Bryan said to Shelton during an episode of his podcast Party Barn Radio. "It certainly opens your eyes, opens your world up to stuff you can never imagine. Thank you for that."