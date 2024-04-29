Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Finalist For Forgetting Lyrics To Mentor Shania Twain's Song

Luke Bryan wasn't about to let a mistake slide by on his watch. The American Idol judge called out finalist Mia Matthews for forgetting the lyrics to her song.

To make matters worse, Matthews was performing a Shania Twain song. Twain happened to be a mentor on the show this week. The singer faced a lot of pressure during the episode, acting as opener. However, it appears that the stress ultimately got the best of her. The singer clearly blanked during moments of the song. As a result, her performance of "No One Needs to Know" came across less than perfect despite getting a standing ovation.

Bryan wasn't all criticism. He did praise Matthews' performance saying it gave him "Kelsea Ballerini vibes." However, he was quick to note that she forgot lyrics to the song. He said, "And I know you may have forgotten the words a couple of times but-"

However, fellow judge Katy Perry quickly came to her defense. Perry criticized Bryan for putting more attention on the fact that Matthews struggled with the lyrics. "Nobody needed to know that!" she said. "She was acting so well. You blew her spot up!"

Perry also added, "I mean, besides every Shania fan in the world, no one knows!"

However, Bryan quickly shot back and said that it was noticeable. Bryan pointed out that he knew all the lyics to the song. "Well, I know all the words of Shania," Bryan replied.

'American Idol' Fans Agree With Luke Bryan

American Idol fans ultimately agreed with Bryan. One person wrote, "Katy, EVERYONE knew she forgot the words."

Another wrote, "Too bad @miamakanamusic forgot the lyrics to Shania's song. Also noticed Mia snubbing Emmy. Probably jealous she made it thru. Didn't care for @kaykomusic_at all. Jumping around on stage like a manic, singing off key & screaming isn't going to win #AmericanIdol."

Yet another commented, "I noticed she forgot the words."

Still, one person wrote, "Hey, Katy, it was obvious she forgot the lyrics and I don't even know the song that well. Chill. lmao."

Another felt sad because the singer appeared confident, writing, "Wow Mia was doing SO WELL and looked SO confident but in the 2nd verse it seems like she had a moment where she FORGOT the words — she kept it going but that was VERY unlike he."

Ultimately, America found that the mistake was too great and ended up voting Matthews off the show.