WATCH: 'American Idol' Fans Says Former Winner Finally Got The Moment She Deserved With Return To Show

American Idol finally made right a wrong that many fans previously pointed out. Former winner Just Sam finally got her moment in the sun on the show.

Just Sam was the 2020 winner for American Idol. Many fans felt that the show did her dirty. She won during the pandemic when the show filmed at home rather on the stage. She garnered sympathy last year after revealing she returned to performing on NYC subways after winning the competition.

Just Sam returned to American Idol to finally perform on-stage live for audiences. She sang Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time." It was a moment that both Just Sam and fans have been waiting for. She explained how good it felt to actually perform with the judges in the room rather than from a phone. "This is way better than an iPhone from home," Just Sam said.

Fans praised the performance, describing it as emotional.

One person wrote, "She made me cry tonight, what a voice, I hope she gets a contract and be the next VOICE. Like Whitney. Good luck NYC own Just Sam."

Another person commented, "I'm relieved to see Just Sam finally have her moment in the spotlight. She so deserves this opportunity. American Idol did not provide the support that she needed. I hope this changes now.... she is so awesome!!"

Still another person commented, "Why in the world is this talented singer, Just Sam, still singing in the subway instead of on a record label? Why has American Idol not taken care of this?"