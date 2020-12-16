Luke and Caroline Bryan Pull Hunting Prank on Their 12 Year Old Son, Bo

Country music superstar Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline's ongoing prank war (AKA the 12 Days of Pranksmas) has spilled over into the life of their 12 year old son, Bo.

Bo's parents get a good laugh at his expense in a video Caroline Bryan recently shared on social media.

"The Hunt. I told Bo (that Buck Commander) wanted some hunting footage of him. Poor guy...I completely ruined his day! He's still mad at me!!," she posted with the video.

The video begins at home, with Luke insisting that his son stay quiet throughout the hunt to increase his chances of bagging a seven-point buck.

After the big hunt begins, Caroline puts her "country girl" cred on the line for laughs, drinking and eating loudly before taking her trolling to a whole different level. The joke's finest moment comes when Caroline sings the O'Reilly Auto Parts jingle, complete with an emphatic "yow!"

The rib on Bo came on the third day of Pranksmas. For day one, Luke convinced Caroline that she's damaged one of his prized sports collectables: Tim Tebow's Heisman trophy. A day later, Caroline alarmed Luke's mother, LeClaire, with a recording of a rooster.

Pranks aside, the Bryan family takes deer hunting seriously. For example, Luke appeared in an episode of Buck Commander on the Outdoor Channel with an impressive cast of hunting buddies: Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty, fellow Nashville superstar and Georgia native Jason Aldean and baseball players Adam LaRoche and Ryan Langerhans.

Plus, when it's not Prankmas time, the American Idol coach hardly treats passing down his love for the outdoors as a joke.

"I feel like hunting and fishing are the best way to make your children really well rounded. I want my sons to be athletic, I want them to grow up to be gentlemen, and I want them to be avid outdoorsmen," he told Hook & Barrel. "That's what my dad did for me when I was young, and I think it's important."

Luke's the father of two sons: Bo (full name Thomas Boyer Bryan) and 10-year-old Tatum Christopher "Tate" Bryan.