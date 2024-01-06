Luke Bryan and His Nephew Show Off Hip-Shaking Moves in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan spent New Year's Eve —and his wife Caroline's birthday— in Las Vegas. He was in Sin City for one of the final dates of his Vegas residency, which concludes on Jan. 6.

Luke's 22-year-old nephew Till surprised his uncle on stage during the song "I Don't Want This Night to End." Til sang a verse (not quite as skillfully as his uncle would) before busting out hip-shaking moves (as skillfully as his uncle did).

During his crowd-pleasing appearance, Til shouted out his aunt for her birthday.

Bryan opened up about his stage moves in a 2023 edition of People, saying he and Caroline might have butted heads if she'd ever taken issue with his dance moves.

"If she would've shut down the hip-shaking, it would've been a little problematic," he told the publication. "But she's always had a fun outlook. She gets that people come see me to party and let loose. She's never gotten in the way of that or put handcuffs on how I perform."

Luke and Caroline adopted Til and his sisters, Kris and Jordan, after the 2014 death of their dad, who was Luke's brother-in-law. Luke's sister had died in 2007.

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline Bryan said during an interview with Robin Roberts. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Luke and Caroline have two biological sons, Bo and Tate. In an exclusive interview with People, Luke said that neither Bo nor Tate have expressed interest in music yet, but he will be happy to share his knowledge if that day comes.

"Bo and Tate, they're not really into [music] right now, but when they come to me and they're like, 'Dad, I really want to learn some music,' I'll take the time to sit down with them and have fun," Luke told the publication. "But for the most part I just want them to be their own identity. I want them to have their own differences and their own little paths and I don't want them to be in some monstrous shadow of me."