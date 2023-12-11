Luke Bryan Celebrates 17 Years with Wife Caroline with Sweet Video

Luke Bryan entered the Instagram reel game for a special occasion. On Friday (Dec. 8), he observed his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife, Caroline Bryan, with a photo montage of memories set to Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes' "(I've Had) the Time of My Life." Most snapshots appear to be from vacations, and each captures the essence of a couple that's bonded over their overlapping senses of humor.

"Happy 17 years together love. I love you," read the caption, with the on-reel text pointing out that it's Luke's first Instagram reel.

Caroline posted her own hilarious reel, choosing Huey Lewis & The News' "Stuck With You" as its soundtrack.

"Happy 17th anniversary," she wrote. "Pretty impressive how we've managed to tolerate each other for so long!!! I love you!"

Caroline's reel includes a snapshot from the couple's wedding as well as one of her wearing an "All I Want for Christmas is Luke Bryan" sweater.

The couple met at Georgia Southern University and wed in 2006.

Luke has been open about the secret to the couple's longevity.

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he told People in 2021. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed ... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff."

The couple shares two sons: 15-year-old Bo and 13-year-old Tate. After Ben Cheshire, the widower of Luke's sister Kelly, died of a heart attack in 2013, Luke and Caroline raised their now-grown nieces and nephews Kris, Jordan and Tilden. The sisters were older, so they did not come to live with the Bryans full-time, but the couple did take in their then-14-year-old nephew Til until he moved out for college.