Luke Bryan Performs Show While Carrying A Baby: ‘Sorry I Stole Your Baby’

Who said babies don't like country music? While performing in Las Vegas, Luke Bryan, being the jokester he is, hilariously "stole" a baby, and carried it on stage! It's not quite known how the baby ended up in Bryan's arms but the whole incident was adorable! The singer posted the video to his Instagram, as he is walking around the stage with the baby on his hip, singing, "All My Friends Say."

He captioned the video, "You know it's a party when you end up holding someone's baby. #LukeInVegas."It's been a hell of a party," Bryan joked, pacing up and down. "At some point I got a baby." He then went on to ask where the mother of the child was, as a woman quickly came on stage to get her child.

"Hey, I'm sorry I stole your baby. This is gonna make a hell of a scrapbook one day," Bryan stated, as the crowd laughs away. The country music singer then went to pose for a photo with the mom and the baby, sharing it at the end of the cute video. What an adorable moment, indeed! You know this man loves to have fun at his shows, and this proves it.

This isn't the first time Bryan has had a quirky interaction with fans. In October 2021, he actually helped a woman change her flat tire, as she was stranded on the side of the road. Courtney Brianne shared the video on her TikTok and Instagram, instantly going viral! "When my tire blows in a curve in small-town TN, who stops to change my tire? Luke Bryan! My life is made," she captioned her video!

How amazing is that? It's not every day you get a country star to help you when you have car problems. If only I was this lucky!

