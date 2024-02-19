Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Dish on Each Other's Most Annoying Trait

Katy Perry "has a book she can write" about her co-judges' quirks.

During one of "Entertainment Tonight's" Sip or Spill segments, "American Idol's" three returning judges took good-natured turns to explain each other's most annoying traits.

One of the funnier moments came when Luke Bryan aired a grievance about Katy Perry.

"Katy chooses to have a healthy snack box, but she also chooses to eat all the unhealthy stuff out of my unhealthy snack box," Bryan said.

Perry confirmed the snack story. She also got in a dig at Bryan.

"Luke likes to make a lot of bodily function noises," Perry explained. "I don't think those are annoying. A lot of men in my life have done that."

As for Lionel Richie, he joked that Perry "has a book she can write" about her colleague's various obnoxious habits.

Bryan, Perry and Richie have filled "Idol's" judges panel since the series moved from Fox to ABC in 2018. The upcoming season, which begins on Feb. 18, will likely be the last for Perry. It'll be the 22nd "Idol" season overall and the seventh in a row with the current judges' panel.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol'," Perry said during a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I mean, I love 'Idol' so much," she added. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

During his own "Kimmel" appearance, Richie revealed that he hasn't been informed about plans for Perry's possible replacement.

"So whoever's coming on the show has got to be, well, to come past Katy, you've got to be humorous forever, and, on top of that, knowledgeable," Richie told Kimmel.