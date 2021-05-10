IMDb TV to Air Five-Part Docu-Series 'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary'

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, a five-episode docu-series about the country star's life and career, will debut later this year on streaming platform IMDb TV.

Per CMT, the series "will include original home videos, interviews and personal footage."

"I was in the evolution of artists that started hiring camera guys to come out and document stuff for weekly posts and stuff," Bryan said during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (as quoted by Pop Culture). "And through that, my director of the documentary, Michael Monaco, I mean, he was capturing my life. And there's the challenges of trying to navigate the music business. But then the challenges of all of the loss of some of my siblings and my family members."

Triumphs for Bryan include a run atop country music that hit its stride with his first No. 1 hit, 2010's "Rain is a Good Thing," and his Farm Tours that boost local farming communities' economies.

The Bryan family has also faced tragedy during Luke's time in the spotlight. For instance, after Bryan's sister Kelly died in 2007 and her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, passed away unexpectedly in 2014, Luke and his wife Caroline became the guardians of Kelly and Ben's three children.

"I tell people, if you've lived this life long enough, life's gonna get you," Bryan told DeGeneres. "You can't be living this long, beautiful life without some ups and downs and challenges. And we've certainly had those. I think this documentary really shows the struggles and stuff that you have to deal with from time to time."

Read More: Thomas Rhett, Wife Lauren Expecting Fourth Child: 'We Are Pumped to be Having Our 4th Girl'

The documentary shares its name with the final song on Bryan's 2013 album Crash My Party (and with his Dirt Road Diaries Tour). The Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip co-write shares the singer's childhood memories of fixing fence posts with his dad and his later enjoyment of "tan legs and some 'Dixieland Delight'."

"[Programs like Bryan's] mark an impressive and exciting growth moment for IMDb TV. The caliber of talent and the variety of content is a brand hallmark for us as we look to diversify the entertaining and broadly appealing offerings available on the service," said IMDb TV's co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi (as quoted by CMT).

Bryan's one the series' executive producers.