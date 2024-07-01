Luke Bryan Dedicates Performance Of “Drink A Beer” To Fallen Michigan Sheriff's Deputy Bradley J. Reckling

Luke Bryan fans were in for an emotional performance from the singer. Bryan recently dedicated a tender rendition of "Drink A Beer" to a fallen sheriff's deputy Bradley J. Reckling.

Bryan recently performed at the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown in Clarkston, Michigan over the weekend. Earlier in the week, Reckling died while in the line of duty in Michigan. While the crowd chanted "USA!," Bryan revealed he was going to switch things up. He dedicated the song as tribute to Reckling and his family.

"So I'm gonna sing this song out to...I heard that you guys lost an officer in the line of duty by the name of Brad Reckling," Bryan said. "We're gonna sing this out to him and his family."

Fans both in Michigan and abroad thanked Bryan for his tribute and for thinking of the cop's family and the community in their time of need. One person wrote, "Classy! RIP, sir and God bless Deputy Reckling's family." Another wrote, "I was there it was amazing everyone was singing as loud as they could. Friday concert."

Yet another wrote, "Thank you!!! It's been a tough week for Michigan!"

Luke Bryan Remembers Fallen Officer

One person highlighted the recent losses in the community, writing, "We just lost Deputy Bill Butler with the Hillsdale County Sheriffs Department in the line of duty as well within the last few days. Two in a week."

According to The Associated Press, Reckling responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Saturday, June 22. Earlier in the day, someone reported that a thief had stolen their 2022 Chevy Equinox from Red Oaks Waterpark in suburban Madison Heights. Reckling was one of several officers looking for the vehicle. He ended up locating it in Detroit. That's when the vehicle stopped and the occupants began opening fire.

They shot Reckling in the head, chest, and torso. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Reckling died from these injuries. They later arrested three individuals connected to the fatal shooting. 31 years old, Reckling spent nine years on the force. He was married with three children and another on the way. After his death, the family established a GoFundMe to help them cover the expenses. The community is in mourning right now.

So I think it was a nice gesture on Bryan's part to acknowledge all of the sadness the community is feeling right now.