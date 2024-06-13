Luke Bryan Compares Himself To This Iconic Superhero As He Prepares For New Tour

Luke Bryan is hyping himself up as he puts on show after magnificent show! Bryan appeared at the CMA Fest, and to say he was one of the stars of the event would be an understatement.

He made a surprise appearance at his Nashville restaurant, Luke's 32 Bridge. And everyone lost their minds. It's no shocker, then, that he spoke to Entertainment Tonight riding a major wave of confidence. Bryan talked about how important it was to him that despite doing seven major tours throughout his career, he always gives his fans something unique with each one. Even if the song isn't new, Bryan promises to add another layer to freshen up his act.

"I like to stay ready," he shared. "I wanna just be like, you call, I'm there. I'm like, you know, Superman in the phone booth."

There it is. 1. One of my super prominent areas of direct expertise. 2. The statement of the century. Do I really have to explain who Superman is?

Luke Bryan Compares Himself To One Of DC's Greatest Superheroes

He's the Man of Steel! The Last Son of Krypton! Every child's dream when they're describing what superpowers they'd want! The mold for three of fiction's most terrifying villains in The Boys' Homelander, Invincible's Omni-Man, and Irredeemable's The Plutonian (I'm a nerd, okay?)!

What Bryan is referring to is quite the deep cut in itself, actually. (Yeah, I'm going to be a geek and provide context.) So, back in Superman's early comic book days, he'd do the phone booth switch-up. By day, he was Clark Kent, an unassuming reporter. ...Or as "unassuming" as a buff, hyper-intelligent man in the field can be, I suppose.

Anyway, Superman is kinda good at sensing trouble when it happens. When the forces of evil had to take Clark away from his day job, he'd run out onto the street, find the nearest phone booth, and "change" into Superman. "Change" here means literally changing his clothes. He'd take his suit off to reveal that he's always wearing the Superman duds.

Don't ask me why nobody ever saw this happen the many times he did it. The creators didn't want you to think about all of that.

Now that you received your brief "Superhero 101" lesson, back to Bryan. Yeah, Bryan may as well be Clark Kent. If the country star finds a phone booth, it's over for all of us.