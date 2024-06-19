Luke Bryan Sends Prayers For Shark Attack Victim: "We Are Thinking Of You"

After a young girl was attacked by a shark, country singer Luke Bryan is sending his thoughts and prayers to the victim. A shark attacked 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin while she was vacationing in Florida.

The attack was so severe that Lulu lost both a hand and a leg. Her story has garnered national attention, and Bryan reached out to offer his condolences. A frequent visitor to Florida, Bryan could only emphasize as a parent. He said that his family often goes to the same area on vacation.

"I have children that have played down there their whole life," he shares. "So when I heard about your story, I've continued to do the followups to check on your progress. I wanted you to know we are thinking of you and pray over your quick recovery. I can't even imagine what you've been through."

It turns out that Bryan isn't the only one to reach out to the girl. Eli Manning, Nick Saban and Caitlin Clark have each offered their sympathies as well.

Luke Bryan Offers Prayers

The teen's mother previously described the carnage following the shark attack. She came across her daughter already injured. She wrote, "I came up on a group of people surrounding someone on the ground and looked down and it was Lulu who was there. Ellie found me and said, 'Mom, it's Lulu.' I saw her wounds on her leg and started to scream. She was lifeless her eyes closed mouth white and pale," she writes. "The wound on her leg, or all that was left of her leg, was something out of a movie."

The teen's mother also detailed the long recovery process.

"We were finally able to get the anesthesiologist in, she drove 40 miles on her off day to help Lulu," she writes. "She said I have a daughter, and knew I needed to be here. We were able to figure out that the catheter with the pain block in her arm was not fully getting to the nerves."

"She did an ultrasound and could see it clearly and she also showed it to Lulu. She then did a local block in the room that should last us 24 hours or until the surgery tomorrow and they can replace the one that was not working. I just can't imagine what sort of pain she was feeling. Today was a hard day!"

The family is probably thankful to Bryan for reaching out.