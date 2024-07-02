Luke Bryan Casts Uncertainty On If He's Returning For 'American Idol' Season 23

Luke Bryan has been one of the main pillars of this current era of American Idol. But could the show be shaking things up more than expected? While Katy Perry is out, Bryan has cast uncertainty on his and Lionel Richie's future on the show.

Speaking with Billboard, Bryan said that Disney has been closed-off to both of the current judges. Bryan is uncertain if the show will ask him to come back for another season. Until then, he's just as much in limbo as the rest of us.

"It's been interesting," the country star says. "It's been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

This isn't exactly unsurprising. Bryan previously said that his role on American Idol is decided each year. At the time, he was uncertain if he was returning himself. He said it was something that he would decide and make a decision on at a later date.

Luke Bryan Casts Doubt

"No, not really. I mean, every year we re-kinda negotiate how we do Idol, and it's a year commitment," he said. "It's not like I have a five-year contract or anything. So when we start getting into the later stages of Idol, we'll start deciding whether we come back or not, and that's how we have done it for seven years."

Likewise, he said Perry leaving the show didn't come as a complete shock. "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it — it wasn't like a huge shock," he said. "I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

Meanwhile, Bryan also cast his opinion on who should get the coveted chair at the judges table. He threw out three suggestions, but then again, it's just his opinion on the matter. "I've said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks," Bryan said.