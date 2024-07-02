'American Idol' Winner Adam Lambert Thinks This 'The Voice' Alum Should Replace Katy Perry

American Idol still hasn't announced who is replacing Katy Perry on the show. However, winner Adam Lambert has the perfect replacement in mind, and it's a The Voice alum.

Lambert recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and talks turned to the music competition. "I think LeAnn Rimes would be great," the singer said. "I just worked with LeAnn Rimes down in Australia on The Voice, and she's so lovely, so down to Earth — very spiritual and deep, but a great sense of humor. I think she'd be good on the show."

Rimes is an out-of-the-box choice, but she would certainly fit. She has a country music career that stretches decades with a steady career. She also served as a coach for both The Voice Australia and The Voice UK. She has both the music career experience as well as the judging experience to be an asset to contestants.

'American Idol' Hasn't Announced Katy Perry's Replacement

You can count one The Voice alum out. Kelly Clarkson announced that she wasn't going to take over hosting duty despite having one Idol herself. "I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," Clarkson says in the interview. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

She said that she was more focused on her family right now. "I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other," she emphasizes. "As a parent... people get this... you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you."

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has recently opened up about Katy's decision to leave the show. He told Taste of Country, "I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it - it wasn't like a huge shock. I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done."

"It's been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship and to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is three years old," he added.