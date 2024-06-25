American Idol Reject Turned Country Star Maren Morris is Listed to Replace Katy Perry

Imagine American Idol rejecting you and then coming back to kick your feet up at the judge's table. For Maren Morris, that could be an amazing moment of catharsis.

Already, Morris collects her fair share of checks from the show. Whenever one of the aspiring singers decides to cover one of her song, Maren rakes in the dough. She jokingly describes it as "sweet revenge." Perhaps she could reel in an even bigger paycheck as Katy Perry's replacement.

Recently, an article on The Wrap lists Maren Morris and 11 other potential candidates to take over the high profile gig. The big selling point is the history between herself and the show. Additionally, Maren's experience as guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race grants her reality TV experience. Theoretically, Morris would have even more passion for this since it's a singing competition.

Maren Morris is Glad American Idol Rejects Her Back Then

For what it's worth, American Idol passing on her doesn't seem to hurt her feelings too bad. If anything, Maren quite frequently jokes about it. Frankly, there is some sweet irony in being a big pop and country star without needing a push from the iconic reality TV show.

Moreover, there is some form of gratitude in the rejection. Despite feeling like she nailed her Chaka Khan "Sweet Thing" cover, Maren sees how that success could've gotten to her. "I would've been a [expletive] nightmare," she exclaims. "Like, a teenage, signed artist? I would not have handled it like some of my peers."

For now, she continues to crack jokes about the whole debacle. A couple of years ago, Maren reminisces on that time in her life when her mom finds something really cool in family storage. "My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn't make it past the first round cattle call," Morris tweets. "I wasn't really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy."