'American Idol' Contestant Is Creating Their Own Music Competition

American Idol has created stars of all stripes. Being on the show is so prestigious that it opens doors for aspiring singers regardless of whether they won their season or not. Back in Season 8 of the show, one person managed to make it all the way to the Top 7. Unfortunately, she was eliminated after her rendition of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman." We're talking about Lil Rounds, of course!

The Tennessee native is creating her own Southern-centric singing competition, "The 12." Lil Rounds would announce this to the world on Instagram. "From American Idol to the Orpheum Theatre stage - what a journey it's been! I'm beyond thrilled to announce that I'll be producing my very own show at the iconic Orpheum Theatre this September 2024!"

Per ABC/LocalMemphis, the contest will be the "ultimate southern vocal competition." Lil Rounds would provide further detail into her vision of the show.

"We're going to actually train you. We're going to actually coach you. [They are] going to get you ready for the big lights," she stated. "And then when you come off that stage, we're going to make sure that you have a path to go on as far as being able to work with industry professionals, network with industry professionals so that we can get you to the next level."

Lil Rounds will be partnering with Memphis' Visible Music College to make this happen. The endgame? Finding the best singers and musicians in the South, bringing them to Memphis to set them up to succeed in the music industry.

On the off-chance you're interested in attending auditions for the show, I got your back! Maybe you'll be the next, big singing sensation!

"There's still time to sign up for auditions on Saturday, June 29th at Visible Music College! Tell your friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, church members—ANYONE who can sing or rap—to join us ASAP! We will have Emmy Award winner and American Idol Casting Director Kyle Khou as one of the judges this weekend. Don't miss your chance to be the next big star!"