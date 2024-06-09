Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Rumors That She’s Replacing Katy Perry On ‘American Idol’

The rumor mill keeps on churning with names to take over Katy Perry's slot as American Idol judge.

From various pop heavyweights to former big name contestants, speculation runs rampant all over social media. One name in particular is going out of their way to address their interest once and for all.

Former American Idol winner turned pop heavyweight Kelly Clarkson currently has her hands full. Kids at home, a daytime talk show, and her own music career keeps her more than occupied. That doesn't stop fans from connecting the dots with her and the iconic singing competition.

After winning an Emmy for her talk show, Clarkson speaks with Entertainment Tonight to clear the air. Is there any truth to her being interested in taking Katy Perry's role? The answer is a firm no.

Why Can't Kelly Clarkson be American Idol Judge?

Her reasoning is similar to why she resigned from her role on The Voice: her family. "I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," Clarkson says in the interview. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

She continues, expressing how even Idol nostalgia can't replace her mission statement in life. "I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other," she emphasizes. "As a parent... people get this... you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you."

It should be any day now that ABC finally eases the suspense. They've already renewed the smash show for next season. All that's left is to fill that Katy Perry sized void to pair next to Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Bryan cosigns Meghan Trainor, Richie has his eyes on plenty of industry veterans.

If the network is looking for a powerhouse in the same vein as Kelly Clarkson, bust out the checkbooks for Adele. She's already thrown out feelers for the role as she looks to settle down with her family and leave the residency behind. You might as well get one of the best selling artists in the world for name recognition. Regardless, they've got options.